Dean Elgar: South Africa batsman to return to Surrey for run-in

Dean Elgar is seventh in the International Cricket Council's Test batting rankings

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar will return to Division One leaders Surrey for their last five Championship games.

The 31-year-old scored 173 runs at an average of 34.60 in three first-class appearances for the south London side earlier this season.

Surrey are top of the Division One table, with seven games left to play.

"Dean's experience and proven qualities at the business end of the campaign will add real depth to the squad," said director of cricket Alec Stewart.