Quinton de Kock: Nottinghamshire sign South Africa star

Quinton de Kock's highest Test innings of 129 not out came against England in 2016

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has agreed to join Nottinghamshire for the climax of their County Championship campaign.

The left-hander will be available for four of the club's last five Division One fixtures in August and September.

De Kock, 25, replaces New Zealander Ross Taylor, whose stint at Trent Bridge came to an end this week.

He said: "I'm very excited about joining Nottinghamshire and playing at one of the best grounds in the world."

De Kock continued: "I enjoyed playing in England during the 2017 tour with South Africa and I am looking forward to coming back over.

"The team has made a brilliant start in the Championship and hopefully we can be challenging for the title in the final rounds."

Nottinghamshire have confirmed that de Kock, who also keeps wicket for his country, is to play as a specialist batsman, with Tom Moores continuing behind the stumps.

It will be his first spell in county cricket, having played 33 Tests for the Proteas and scored almost 2,000 runs.

Notts are currently second in the County Championship, 22 points behind leaders Surrey.

However, they have still to face Surrey twice - with de Kock available for the second of those meetings, as well as games against Hampshire, Yorkshire and Essex.