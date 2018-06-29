Bangladesh women secure T20 series win over Ireland in Dublin

Ireland opener Clare Shillington walks off as Bangladesh celebrate her dismissal in the second T20

Second women's Twenty20 international, Dublin (Malahide): Ireland 124-8 (20 overs): C Joyce 60, Delaney 20; Alam 2-15, Akter 2-18 Bangladesh 125-6 (19.1 overs): Sultana 51, Hoque 36; Delaney 2-21, Metcalfe 2-26 Bangladesh won by four wickets Scorecard (external site)

Bangladesh moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead over Ireland in the women's T20 series thanks to a four-wicket victory at Malahide on Friday.

Cecelia Joyce hit 60 and captain Laura Delany added 20 as the hosts posted 124/8, with Jahanara Alam and Nahida Akter both taking two wickets.

Opener Shamima Sultana scored 51 to help Bangladesh reach 125-6 with five balls to spare.

The final game takes place at Pembroke in Dublin on Sunday.

Bangladesh also won the opener at Dublin YMCA by four wickets, but victory was only achieved by a scrambled run from the final ball.

Alam struck early to leave Ireland on 13-2 but Cecelia Joyce and Delany steadied the innings and put on a 63-run partnership on another sun-kissed day in Dublin.

But the wickets tumbled as the search for runs heated up in the final overs, although Shauna Kavanagh finished with an unbeaten 15.

Sultana followed up her 46 on Thursday by recording a half-century 24 hours later, with her 51 coming off 49 balls.

Her 75-run stand with Fargana Hoque for the second wicket steered Bangladesh towards their victory target, which they comfortably reached.

Delany (2-21) and Ciara Metcalfe (2-26) were the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, who will hope to finish the series on a high on Sunday.