Dawid Malan: England call up batsman to cover for Tom Curran

Malan hit 78 on his T20 debut for England in a win against South Africa in 2017

Batsman Dawid Malan has replaced seamer Tom Curran in the England squad for their Twenty20 match against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Curran is recovering from a side strain and is expected to be fit for the other two games in the three-match series.

Middlesex captain Malan, 30, has played five T20s for England, scoring 250 runs at a rate of 150.6 runs per 100 balls.

After the T20 series, the teams will meet in three one-day internationals before a five-match Test series.

England go into the series having beaten Australia 5-0 in a one-day series, and winning a T20 match against them.

India prepared by beating Ireland 2-0 in a T20 series.