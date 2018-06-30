Weekend club cricket results in NI
Saturday 30 June
NCU Challenge Cup
Holders CSNI and Waringston have reached the final of the NCU Challenge Cup with victories over Instonians and CIYMS respectively. The innings of the afternoon came from Waringstown's Shaheen Khan who brought up his century from 80 balls as Waringston won with the final ball of the game. CSNI set Instonians a formidable total and in reply the home were dismissed 72 runs short in the 45th over.
Instonians v CSNI
CSNI 278-9 J Kennedy 41; J Magee 4-51
Instonians 206 A White 59
CSNI won by 72 runs
CIYMS v Waringstown
CIYMS 290-5 C Dougherty 75, M McGillivray 63
Waringstown 291-9 S Khan 121, D Dennison 41
Waringstown won by one wicket
NCU Premier League
Muckamore v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 198-7 I Parkhill 50
Muckamore 199-7
Muckamore won by three wickets
North West Premier League
Eglinton v Coleraine
Eglinton 92 S Campbell 5-11
Coleraine 96-3 T Chopra 48 no, S Campbell 32
Coleraine won by seven wickets
Fox Lodge v Ardmore
Fox Lodge 200 C Tshiki 71
Ardmore 187 D Curry 72; C Tshiki 5-20
Fox Lodge won by 13 runs
Bready v Brigade
Brigade 92 C Young 4-13, D Scanlon 3-15
Bready 93-6 A Austin 45 no
Bready won by four wickets
Strabane v Donemana
Donemana 329-6 C McClintock 124, M Cooray 105
Strabane 164 P Gillespie 66; W McBrine 3-20
Donemana won by 165 runs