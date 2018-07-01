England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win women's T20 tri-series
England's women beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win their Twenty20 tri-series.
New Zealand set the hosts a target of 138, which they chased down with 17 balls to spare at Chelmsford.
Natalie Sciver hit the winning runs, after Danni Wyatt had set the foundations with a 35-ball half-century during an opening stand of 81 with Tammy Beaumont.
Earlier, New Zealand made 137-9, having been 84-2 in the 10th over.
More to follow.