England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win women's T20 tri-series

England's women beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win their Twenty20 tri-series.

New Zealand set the hosts a target of 138, which they chased down with 17 balls to spare at Chelmsford.

Natalie Sciver hit the winning runs, after Danni Wyatt had set the foundations with a 35-ball half-century during an opening stand of 81 with Tammy Beaumont.

Earlier, New Zealand made 137-9, having been 84-2 in the 10th over.

