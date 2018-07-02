Derbyshire: Kim Barnett steps down as cricket advisor
Former England batsman Kim Barnett has stepped down from his cricket advisory role at Derbyshire with immediate effect.
The 56-year-old ex-Derbyshire skipper took charge after a coaching restructure in September 2016.
Derbyshire are currently sixth in the County Championship Division Two table, having won just once this season.
Specialist limited-overs coach John Wright, the former New Zealand opener, will lead the squad in the T20 Blast.
Chairman Ian Morgan told the club website: "Kim has provided invaluable support and guidance to the club and it is undoubted that we have a more competitive squad now in all formats of the game.
"The club would like to thank Kim for his contributions and wish him well for the future."