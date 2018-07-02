Mason Crane: Hampshire and England leg-spinner out for season with back injury

Mason Crane has been restricted to One-Day Cup appearances this season

Hampshire and England leg-spinner Mason Crane will miss the rest of the season following a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back.

Crane, 21, needed a pain-killing injection to feature in Hampshire's One-Day Cup final win against Kent.

"It's heartbreaking I'll miss so much cricket," he told BBC Radio Solent. "It's a real shame with the return of the same injury and so frustrating."

Crane missed England's tour of New Zealand in March with the same problem.

He took 1-53 in seven overs as Hampshire won their first one-day trophy since 2012 at Lord's on Saturday, but spent a short period off the field to manage his injury.

"The injection was purely to get me through the final," Crane added. "It was definitely worth taking those risks for such a big game.

"It's a small risk for one game as stress fractures don't get much worse in one day. It's the build-up over time really.

"But, there's no point in getting too down about it. I've just got to try and look forward and try and get fit for next season.

"There will be a period of rest, initially for a few weeks, and then we'll look at lots of rehabilitation to get back into it and get it right."

Crane made his Test debut in January in England's final Ashes Test in Sydney, but had to wait until 19 May for his return to action for Hampshire.

He will miss his side's six remaining County Championship matches, and all of their T20 Blast campaign which gets under way on Friday against Glamorgan.