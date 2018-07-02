Alex Hartley gets England recall for ODI series against New Zealand

Left-arm spinner Alex Hartley was left out of the England squad for the ODIs against South Africa last month

World Cup winner Alex Hartley has been recalled to England's squad for the women's one-day international series against New Zealand.

Left-arm pace bowler Katie George is also named after impressing in the Twenty20 Tri-series, which England won by seven wickets.

Spinner Dani Hazell misses out, with the series starting on Saturday.

"I've been pleased with how we've played this summer," said coach Mark Robinson.

"We've got a bit of competition for places, which is healthy, and as such we've got a group of players pushing each other to improve all the time.

"It's good to have Alex Hartley back with the group and Katie George has had a promising start to her career at this level and we look forward to taking on New Zealand."

Full England squad: Heather Knight (captain, Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Katie George (Hampshire), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Amy Jones (wicketkeeper, Warwickshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper, Sussex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)