Kevin O'Brien: Ireland all-rounder joins Canadian T20 League

Kevin O'Brien celebrates dismissing India opener KL Rahul at Malahide on Friday

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has made an impressive start for Edmonton Royals in the Canadian T20 League.

The 34-year-old hit 49 runs from 17 balls on his debut in the inaugural year of the competition, which runs until 15 July.

O'Brien linked up with Edmonton after taking three wickets in Ireland's heavy T20 defeat by India on Friday.

He said: "To expand my T20 experiences in different conditions will only improve what I can offer Ireland."

O'Brien top-scored for Edmonton in the three-wicket defeat by West Indies B in King City.

The competition has attracted high-profile cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, David Warner and Steve Smith.

"This move has come at a great time in my career, and has worked perfectly with my national team commitments," added O'Brien.

"Obviously missing out of World Cup qualification hurt, but the emotion and experience of our first Test match in May will undoubtedly live with me for life.

"It has been a rollercoaster of a year to date, and now here I am in Canada of all places playing T20 - it's a pinch-me moment."