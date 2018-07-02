ICC increases ban for players found guilty of ball-tampering

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Bancroft and Smith admit ball-tampering plan

Players found guilty of ball-tampering can now be banned for up to six Test matches or 12 one-day internationals after the International Cricket Council (ICC) toughened its code of conduct.

Previously, players could be banned for one Test match.

The ICC has also introduced sanctions for 'new offences' including personal abuse and audible obscenities.

Chief executive David Richardson said the new sanctions represented a "clear desire" to restore trust in cricket.

"With regard to building a culture of respect, the board agreed that members should treat each other with respect as well as ensuring that their teams respect each other, the game and the match officials," he said.

Changing the condition of the ball is now listed as a level three offence, with a maximum sanction of 12 suspension points.

It follows the Australia ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March.

Ex-captain Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner were banned for a year by Cricket Australia, with Cameron Bancroft suspended for nine months.

The ICC imposed its maximum available sanction on Smith, while Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and given three demerit points. Warner was not punished by world cricket's governing body.

That led to calls for tougher sanctions, and the ICC agreed punishments needed to be reviewed.