Inter-Provincial: McCollum ton steadies Knights on day one against Warriors

A gritty century by James McCollum helped Northern Knights recover from a dreadful start in their three-day Inter-Provincial contest against North West Warriors at Comber.

The Knights were reeling at 17-4 but McCollum's inning of 116 helped them post a total of 247.

Waringstown batsman McCollum reached his century in 208 ball.

In reply, the Warriors were 73-2 at the close with skipper William Porterfield unbeaten on 24.

Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Provincial - Day One

Northern Knights 247: J McCollum 116, J Cameron-Dow 39*, S Getkate 38

North West Warriors 73-2: W Porterfield 24*