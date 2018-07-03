Glamorgan suffer De Lange blow ahead of T20 Blast
Glamorgan's South African fast bowler Marchant de Lange will miss at least the start of the T20 Blast with a re-occurrence of a hamstring injury.
De Lange suffered the injury during the One-Day Cup but was expected to recover for the short-format competition.
He was Glamorgan's second leading wicket-taker during the 2017 run to the semi-final.
All-rounder Craig Meschede is fit again after a calf injury, while David Lloyd is due to play on despite knee trouble.
"The support staff have been working tirelessly to get (de Lange) fit again, but he's had a bit of a set-back and I'm managing the squad without him for the short term," said coach Robert Croft.
Glamorgan begin their T20 fixtures against Hampshire in Southampton on Friday 6 July.