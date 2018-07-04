T20 Blast: Glamorgan smiles back, says coach Robert Croft

Glamorgan have reached the knock-out phase of the T20 Blast in the past two seasons

Vitality T20 Blast: Hampshire v Glamorgan
Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: Friday, 6 July Start: 19:00 BST

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft says preparing for the T20 Blast has restored the smiles to his squad's faces after a disappointing first half of 2018.

"It's weird coming to play T20, there are smiles on faces and guys who are really turned on by playing this form of the game," said Croft.

Glamorgan have two wins from the One-Day Cup and seven Championship games.

But they reached T20 Finals Day in 2017 and the last eight in 2016.

"We are using separate strategies for four-day and one-day cricket," Croft told BBC Sport Wales.

"Although we're not happy with the way we've played in the four-day campaign, these guys are learning on the job and sometimes you can expect turbulence.

"I suppose the 50-overs campaign was disappointing so that may put a little bit more (pressure) on this side of it, but the four-day form is totally separate and they are different teams."

Captain Colin Ingram, the club's top scorer with 462 runs in the 2017 competition, returns to action along with Shaun Marsh, who has been on Australia duty and could open the batting with compatriot Usman Khawaja, ahead of Ingram.

All-rounder Craig Meschede is set for his first senior appearance of the season after a calf injury, while explosive hitter Aneurin Donald is likely to return, probably in the middle order, after regaining some form in the second XI.

"We've played to a good format over the last couple of years and enjoyed our cricket, so we've got high hopes again," said Ingram.

Experience 'up front'

"Both players (Marsh and Khawaja) are really experienced and have done well in white-ball recently; it's great to have Usman scoring some four-day runs for us as well (starting with three Championship centuries) and he's settled in well.

"Both play up front in the T20 format so we might have a few experienced guys up front, but that's where big scores come from.

"I've done well probably three years in a row so expectations are high on my own part, but I know it's not easy.

"(Not playing four-day cricket) is easier on the body having had knee surgery, so it's lightened the load and created space for me to work in the gym. So that's nice and strong and I can play for years to come."

Glamorgan will be without South Africa paceman Marchant de Lange for the opening weekend of the competition because of a recurring hamstring problem.

They face Hampshire, who also reached the 2017 semi-finals, in Southampton on Friday, 6 July before playing Sussex in Cardiff on Sunday, 8 July.

You can listen to BBC Radio Wales' ball-by-ball coverage of Glamorgan's progress throughout the season