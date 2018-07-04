David Warner given captaincy role in Canadian T20 league

David Warner cannot play for Australia again until April 2019

Banned Australia batsman David Warner has been named captain of Canadian Twenty20 franchise Winnipeg Hawks.

Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket in Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

It is the 31-year-old's first leadership role since he was told he would not be considered for any future captaincy duties by his country.

"He's going to be a good leader," said Winnipeg coach Waqar Younis.

"He's a team man. He's up front and he likes to give whatever his knowledge is. He's always there."

Warner was captain of Australia's T20 team before his suspension and led Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in the 2016 edition.

The left-hander, who has scored just six runs in three matches so far in the tournament, replaces the injured Dwayne Bravo.

Ex-Australia captain Steve Smith, who is also playing in Canada while he serves a ban in Australia, has scored 74 runs in his three knocks for Toronto Nationals.