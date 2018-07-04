James Anderson: England bowler eyes Lancashire return against Yorkshire

Anderson has 540 Test wickets and last played in England's innings victory over Pakistan

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson is set to return from resting a shoulder problem in Lancashire's Roses match with Yorkshire on 22 July.

The 35-year-old has not played since the start of June, but will feature for Lancashire's second team on 15 July in a specially-arranged three-day game.

Anderson hopes to prove his fitness before England's five Test series against India begins on 1 August.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is to have a scan on his ankle injury on Wednesday.

The fast-bowler, 32, only bowled in the first session on the final day of Nottinghamshire's County Championship draw with Worcestershire last week and had been due to have a scan last Friday.

England hope he will play for the county in their four-day game on 22 July - as preparation for the India Test - with Notts head coach Peter Moores saying the injury is "manageable".

Anderson himself has been managing a long-standing injury to his bowling shoulder and missed Lancashire's championship matches against Worcestershire and Hampshire.