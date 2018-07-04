James Anderson: England bowler eyes Lancashire return against Yorkshire

James Anderson takes part in some bowling practice
Anderson has 540 Test wickets and last played in England's innings victory over Pakistan

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson is set to return from resting a shoulder problem in Lancashire's Roses match with Yorkshire on 22 July.

The 35-year-old has not played since the start of June, but will feature for Lancashire's second team on 15 July in a specially-arranged three-day game.

Anderson hopes to prove his fitness before England's five Test series against India begins on 1 August.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is to have a scan on his ankle injury on Wednesday.

The fast-bowler, 32, only bowled in the first session on the final day of Nottinghamshire's County Championship draw with Worcestershire last week and had been due to have a scan last Friday.

England hope he will play for the county in their four-day game on 22 July - as preparation for the India Test - with Notts head coach Peter Moores saying the injury is "manageable".

Anderson himself has been managing a long-standing injury to his bowling shoulder and missed Lancashire's championship matches against Worcestershire and Hampshire.

