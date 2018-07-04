Inter-Provincial cricket: North-West Warriors secure 10-wicket victory

From the section

Irish international Craig Young helped the Warriors to an easy victory

North-West Warriors secured an emphatic 10-wicket Inter-Provincial victory over Northern Knights at Comber.

Starting the day with a 177 first-innings lead and a wicket in hand, the Warriors went on to total 446, with the final pair of Graeme Kennedy and David Scanlon adding 123 runs.

The Knights avoided an innings defeat with Chris Dougherty scoring 74 in their total of 209.

The Warriors moved top of the Three-Day Inter-Provincial table with the win.

Craig Young had claimed five wickets for 60 runs before the visitors needed only nine balls to complete their victory, finishing 15 without loss.

Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Provincial - Day Three

Northern Knights 247: J McCollum 116 and 209, C Dougherty 74: C Young 5-60

North-West Warriors 446: A McBrine 77, N O'Brien 68, C Kennedy 63, D Scanlon 62 no