Andy Carter: Worcestershire sign former Northants, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire bowler
Worcestershire have signed ex-Northants and Nottinghamshire bowler Andy Carter on a six-week contract.
The 29-year-old retired from first-class cricket in 2016, but returned for a spell with Northants in 2017 and has now joined Worcestershire after impressing during a trial.
Head coach Kevin Sharp said Carter had impressed playing for the Seconds.
"He has got plenty of experience and is available for all cricket," Sharp told the club website.