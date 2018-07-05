Thisara Perera: Gloucestershire re-sign Sri Lanka all-rounder for opening T20 Blast games
Gloucestershire have re-signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera for their first two T20 Blast games.
Perera had a spell with the county last season and will cover for Andrew Tye, who is in Zimbabwe with Australia.
The 29-year-old will be available for the away games aagainst Somerset on Friday and Middlesex on Sunday.
Chief executive Will Brown told the club website: "Having a player of Thisara's quality join the club is a huge coup for Gloucestershire."