Adam Rossington: Northamptonshire wicketkeeper out for four weeks with broken thumb

Adam Rossington helped Northants win the T20 Blast title in 2016

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper Adam Rossington will be out of action for four weeks with a broken thumb.

The 25-year-old, who signed a new deal with the county in June, suffered the injury in a warm-up match before the start of their T20 Blast campaign.

"It's unfortunate he's has suffered the injury. He is a powerful batsman in the T20 and is one of the leaders in the side," head coach David Ripley said.

"We're hopeful that he'll be back in time for our final few games."

Northants were beaten by Leicestershire in their opening T20 Blast fixture on Wednesday.