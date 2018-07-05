T20 Blast: Ben Stokes hits unbeaten 90 in Durham defeat at Yorkshire

Ben Stokes had been training with England during their 5-0 ODI whitewash of Australia

England all-rounder Ben Stokes hit 90 on his return from injury for Durham, but could not prevent his side falling to a T20 Blast defeat at Yorkshire.

Stokes, who missed six weeks with a hamstring tear, opened for the Jets after Yorkshire had posted 200-3.

But the 27-year-old struggled to find early boundaries as wickets fell around him and Durham fell short on 156-4.

Elsewhere, Middlesex chased 159 to beat Surrey at Lord's and Worcestershire won by five wickets at Lancashire.

A low scoring but thrilling London derby saw Middlesex collapse from 88-1 to 89-5 after Paul Stirling had scored a rapid 66 off 36 deliveries.

However, Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright made a composed 38 as the hosts reached 161-7 with an over to spare.

Earlier Surrey stumbled to 158-6, Stirling taking three wickets, with only Rikki Clarke's explosive 50 getting them to a competitive total.

At Old Trafford, Ed Barnard hit the penultimate delivery for four off Jordan Clark to see the Rapids to 190-5 and victory.

Keaton Jennings' 50 had helped Lancashire to 188-6, but contributions from all of Worcestershire's batsmen, led by Joe Clarke's 42, helped the Rapids to victory in their first game.

Stokes shines as specialist batsman

Stokes' last appearance was at the end of May for England in the first Test against Pakistan before he tore his left hamstring in the lead up to the second match.

Playing as a specialist batsman for the Jets and promoted to open at Headingley, he started slowly scoring three off his opening 13 balls.

Despite accelerating and hitting five maximums in his 68-ball knock, no other Durham batsman could match him in finding regular boundaries.

It meant the Jets finished in the unusual position of only losing four wickets in their 44-run loss, with Stokes carrying his bat.

Ben Stokes was limping during his innings, but it does not appear to be his hamstring

England are hoping Stokes will be fit enough to play in the third Twenty20 international against India in Bristol on Sunday.

Yorkshire's score of 200 was built around Adam Lyth's unbeaten 92, while Jonathan Tattersall made a half-century on his Twenty20 debut.

The Vikings' next game is on Saturday against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston and Durham will look to bounce back at Leicestershire Foxes on Friday.