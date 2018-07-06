England v India: Alastair Cook among six Test players to feature for Lions v India A

Alastair Cook has played a record 156 Tests for England

Six England Test players will play for the Lions against India A before the five-Test series against India.

Batsmen Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan, all-rounders Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, and spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach will feature in the four-day match at New Road, which begins on 16 July.

Woakes has not played since early June because of quad and knee injuries.

The first Test against India at Edgbaston begins on 1 August.

Surrey batsmen Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, the leading run-scorers in County Championship Division One, have also been selected.

Somerset slow left-armer Leach, who made his debut against New Zealand in March, missed the Test series against Pakistan this summer after breaking his left thumb.

He was replaced in the England side by Somerset team-mate and off-spinner Bess, while Surrey's Curran also made his Test debut in the drawn series.

Lions team to play India A: Alastair Cook (Essex), Rory Burns (Surrey), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Dom Bess (Somerset), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Jamie Porter (Essex).