Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier: Scotland beat Uganda by nine wickets

Uganda v Scotland: Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier Uganda 43 (15.3 overs); Scholes 3-3, Maqsood 3-8 Scotland 47-1 (6.5 overs) S Bryce 36 not out Scotland win by nine wickets Scorecard (external site)

Scotland eased to a nine-wicket win over Uganda in their opening match at the Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in the Netherlands.

Uganda were all out for 43 in the 16th over, with Rachel Scholes and Abtaha Maqsood each taking three wickets.

Sarah Bryce led the way with 36 not out as Scotland reached 47-1 with 79 balls remaining in Amstelveen.

Scotland meet Ireland on Sunday as they bid to reach the final stages of an ICC global tournament for the first time.

Thailand await in the final group game, with the top two from two sections of four going through to the semi-finals.

Both finalists will go on to play in the World Twenty20 in West Indies in November.