Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier: Ireland beat Thailand in opener

Ireland celebrate a Thailand wicket in their opener in Utrecht on Saturday

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, Utrecht: Thailand 92-7 (20 overs):N Boochatham 41; L O'Reilly 3-23, I Joyce 2-12 Ireland 93-3 (16.2 overs): C Shillington 38, I Joyce 15*; S Tippoch 3-12 Ireland win by seven wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland got off to a winning start in the Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier with a seven-wicket victory over Thailand in the Netherlands.

Thailand were in a good position on 54-1, but the fall of Nattaya Boochatham for 41 triggered a collapse and they only managed 92-7 in their 20 overs.

Teenager Lucy O'Reilly took 3-23 and Ireland eased to 93-3 in 16.2 overs with Clare Shillington hitting 38.

Ireland face Scotland in their next game on Sunday.

The Scots also made a strong start on Saturday with a nine-wicket success against Uganda.

Irish skipper Laura Delany won the toss and sent Thailand into bat beneath blue skies in Utrecht.

Boochatham impressed with her 41 coming off 50 balls, but it was one of only two double-figure scores for Thailand.

Isobel Joyce claimed 2-12 and there was a wicket apiece for Eimear Richardson (1-14) and Ciara Metcalfe (1-19).

Shillington ensured a smooth passage to the small target with 38 from 32 balls, and Isobel Joyce was next best with an unbeaten 15.

The top two teams in the tournament will qualify for the Women's World T20 in the West Indies in November.