T20 Blast: Glamorgan look to build on opening T20 Blast win against Sussex

Glamorgan bowler Andrew Salter took 3-34 in the T20 Blast win at Hampshire

Vitality Blast, Glamorgan v Sussex Date: 8 July Time: 14:30 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sussex.

Glamorgan and Sussex will both be bidding to build on opening wins in the T20 Blast when they meet at Sophia Gardens on Sunday, 8 July.

The Welsh county thrashed Hampshire by 63 runs, while Sussex were winners by 36 runs over Essex.

Glamorgan and Sussex are set to choose from unchanged squads.

The encounter in Cardiff last season between the two sides was abandoned after 30 minutes of play, while Glamorgan won at Arundel.

Sussex (from): Wright (c), Archer, Beer, Briggs, Bruce, Burgess (wk), Evans, Garton, Khan, Rawlins, Robinson, Salt, Wiese.

Glamorgan (from probable): Marsh, Khawaja, Ingram (capt), Donald, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Meschede, Van der Gugten, Hogan, Carlson, Smith, Carey.