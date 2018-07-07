Inter-Provincial Twenty20: Northern Knights beat Munster Reds by 39 runs

From the section

Adam Dennison top-scored for Northern Knights as he hit 35 runs

Northern Knights came out on top in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 with a deserved 39-run victory over Munster Reds at Pembroke.

Adam Dennison hit 35 runs and Peter Eakin scored 25 as the Knights posted a total of 165.

Jacob Mulder and Shane Getkate both took three wickets as Munster were bowled out for 126 after 18.2 overs in reply.

The victory was the Northern Knights' second Twenty20 Inter-Provincial win.

Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial Twenty20

Northern Knights 165 A Dennison 35, P Eakin 25, A Shields 25; Y Ali 2-12

Munster Reds 126(18.2 overs) O Gunning 26, S Doheny 24, D Delaney 24, J Mulder 3-18, S Getkate 3-28