Matt Salisbury: Fast bowler signs contract with Durham until end of 2020

Matt Salisbury made his first-class debut for Cambridge MCCU against Essex in 2012

Fast bowler Matt Salisbury has agreed a permanent contract with Durham after impressing during a month on loan with the Division Two club.

The 25-year-old has taken 17 wickets at an average of 24.70 in three Championship outings since joining from the MCC Young Cricketers on 6 June.

The former Essex and Hampshire right-armer will remain with Durham until the end of the 2020 season.

"Matt's impact since joining has been instant," head coach Jon Lewis said.