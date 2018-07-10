Ahmed Shehzad: Pakistan batsman tests positive for banned substance

Ahmed Shehzad featured for Pakistan in June's T20 series against Scotland

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad is to be charged after failing a doping test, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

The 26-year-old tested positive for a banned substance in June, but his name has only just been released.

Shehzad played for his country in last month's Twenty20 series in Scotland, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors won both games.

Since making his Test debut in 2013, he has scored 983 runs in 13 matches.

The PCB made the announcement on social media, stating it had received the report from the Independent Review Board on Tuesday.

"Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today," the statement read.