Glamorgan hit with Shaun Marsh and Marchant de Lange injuries

Shaun Marsh also played for Glamorgan in T20 in the 2012 season

Glamorgan's Australian batsman Shaun Marsh will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's T20 Blast loss to Sussex.

Marsh was injured while fielding and the Welsh county are considering their options to replace the overseas player.

To make matters worse, bowler Marchant de Lange is set to miss the entire T20 campaign, with a hamstring injury.

Marsh went for a scan on Monday which revealed he had suffered ligament damage and disruption in his AC joint.

Glamorgan physiotherapist Mark Rausa has been in contact with the Cricket Australia medical team since the injury and they have requested Marsh return home tomorrow for further assessment.

South African De Lange is also likely to miss the rest of the Vitality Blast competition. The paceman has been suffering from a hamstring injury since Glamorgan's Royal London One-Day Cup match against Middlesex.

Fast bowler De Lange made his international Twenty20 debut for South Africa in 2012

After making some good initial progress De Lange felt his hamstring again during a running drill and scans revealed a recurrence of the injury.

"Losing Marchant for the rest of the competition and in Shaun's case, the season, is a big blow," said Director of Cricket, Hugh Morris.

"Marchant was one of our best bowlers in the T20 competition last year and is an inspirational character in the dressing room, however we have a strong bowling line-up and I'm sure we will be able to fill that gap with the players we have available.

"As a proven international batsman, Shaun will leave a big hole at the top of the order and we are currently considering our options and are looking at options for replacing him for the rest of the season."

Marsh and fellow Australian batsman Usman Khawaja are the two overseas players for the T20 tournament, while one is allowed for the county championship campaign.

Marsh has signed for Glamorgan for the 2018 and 2019 season as the county's overseas player and the Welsh county will have to decide whether to replace him for the rest of the 2018 T20 tournament.