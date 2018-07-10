Geoffrey Boycott: Ex-England batsman recovering after heart surgery

Geoffrey Boycott (left) made the last of his 108 Test appearances in 1982

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott is recovering at home after quadruple heart bypass surgery, his family have said.

The 77-year-old, now a commentator for the BBC's Test Match Special, spent 10 days in hospital in Leeds after having the operation on 27 June.

The ex-Yorkshire player, who scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests, hopes to be back in the commentary box next month.

"The surgeon says the operation was a success," said his daughter Emma.

Boycott, who captained England in four Tests and led Yorkshire for seven years, will not commentate on England's first two Tests against India but could return for the third match of the series, starting on 18 August at Trent Bridge.

After posting the statement on social media, Boycott sent out a number of messages he said he was dictating to his daughter.

He said his BBC colleague Jonathan Agnew had visited him on Tuesday, and "still took the mickey".