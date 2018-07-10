England v New Zealand: Hosts win by 123 runs to wrap up ODI series victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England win by 132 runs to seal series

Second one-day international, Derby England 241 (48 overs): Beaumont 67, Sciver 54 New Zealand 118 (38 overs): Ecclestone 3-14, George 3-36 England won by 123 runs; won series with game to spare Scorecard

England women wrapped up a series win over New Zealand with a game to spare as they powered to a 123-run victory in the second one-day international.

Tammy Beaumont made 67 and Nat Sciver 54 but England slipped from 149-3 to 241 all out at Derby.

Sophie Ecclestone took 3-14 and Katie George 3-36 in her second ODI to help bowl a woeful New Zealand out for 118 with 12 overs unused.

Grace Road hosts the final match of the series at 14:00 BST on Friday.

Only a last-wicket stand of 26 between Kate Ebrahim and Holly Huddleston prevented world champions England from recording their biggest win over New Zealand for the second time in four days.

Victory continued a dominant summer for Heather Knight's side, who beat South Africa in a one-day series before winning a tri-series that also featured New Zealand.

Spinners shine as New Zealand crumble again

If England's batting was the most impressive feature of their 142-run victory at Headingley on Saturday, their bowling was arguably more impressive on Tuesday.

The spinners in particular excelled on a slow, dry pitch which offered noticeable turn, hastening a New Zealand collapse from 75-3 that saw five wickets tumble for eight runs in eight overs.

After the impressive Laura Marsh removed skipper Suzie Bates, Ecclestone had Maddy Green - beaten in the flight - well held at mid-off and bowled Amelia Kerr as she made room to cut.

Nat Sciver's run-out of Jess Watkin was symptomatic of New Zealand's muddled thinking, while Leigh Kasperek edged behind first ball off Knight.

George, who accounted for the dangerous Sophie Devine in a wayward opening spell, returned to bowl Lea Tahuhu, while Ecclestone trapped Huddleston lbw to seal victory.

Tammy Beaumont struck eight fours in her 67 off 76 balls

England wasteful after Beaumont lays platform

As crushing as the margin of victory was, England were disappointed not to post a bigger total after winning the toss.

Beaumont batted with composure and no little creativity as she added 40 with fellow opener Amy Jones and 57 with Sciver.

But England faltered after Beaumont's departure - lbw playing across the line to Watkin's off-spin - thanks to poor shot selection and much-improved New Zealand fielding.

Sciver, who batted maturely on a surface that demanded patience, was taken by a leaping Bates at mid-off, while Amy Satterthwaite held an excellent catch running in from deep mid-wicket to remove Katherine Brunt.

New Zealand's ineptitude with the bat was such that it mattered not a jot.

'England were relentless' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "We didn't bat as well as we could have done - we were a bit stop-start. We want to be ruthless.

"Our bowlers, particularly the spinners, were brilliant today and made our score look very good."

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards on BBC Test Match Special: "England have been brilliant today. The way they batted and got their way up to the total was impressive.

"England's bowlers were relentless. New Zealand could learn a lot from the way England play. They were totally outplayed."

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates: "We were under no illusion that England would be tough. We prepared well but there are no excuses for the way we have performed so far.

"We let ourselves down in the field and couldn't get any partnerships together. We will have to look at what we are doing and find a way to get better."