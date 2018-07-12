England v India: Alex Hales to miss first one-day international because of injury

Alex Hales averages 38.36 runs in 65 ODI matches

First one-day international, England v India Venue: Trent Bridge Date: Thursday, 12 July Start: 12:30 BST

England batsman Alex Hales will miss the first one-day international against India on Thursday because of a side injury.

The 29-year-old Nottinghamshire player, who will be monitored on a match-by-match basis, has been replaced in the squad by Middlesex batsman David Malan.

Hales averaged 48 as England lost their Twenty20 series against India 2-1.

The three-match ODI series starts at Trent Bridge, with the second game taking place at Lord's on Saturday.