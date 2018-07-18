T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning beat Leicestershire Foxes by eight wickets

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone took 4-17 with the ball plus two catches and then hit 28 with the bat

Lancashire moved top of the T20 Blast North Group with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Leicestershire.

After opener Cameron Delport hit 25 from 13 balls, hosts Leicestershire slipped from 88-1 to 102-6 and were all out for 142 with two balls remaining.

The visitors confidently chased down their target with 3.2 overs to spare, losing only the wickets of Liam Livingstone (28) and Arron Lilley (19).

Alex Davies hit an unbeaten 51 from 50 balls to help Lancashire reach 146-2.

The win was the Lightning's fourth from their five matches so far and lifted them above Worcestershire Rapids in the table by virtue of their greater run rate.

Livingstone (4-17) had earlier taken crucial wickets for the visitors, bowling the Foxes' Ben Raine for a golden duck as well as taking two catches.

With Lancashire always looking likely to complete their chase, Keaton Jennings added an unbeaten 37 from 28 balls alongside Davies to wrap things up with a 70-run third-wicket partnership.