T20 Blast: Somerset beat Middlesex and Derbyshire pick up first victory

Johann Myburgh hit five fours and three sixes in a knock of 46 as Somerset beat Middlesex at Lord's

Somerset beat Middlesex by four wickets at Lord's to register their second win in the T20 Blast South Group.

Max Holden hit a T20 career-best 84 in Middlesex's total of 175-5, with Dwayne Bravo adding a useful 32 off 12 balls.

But Somerset opener Johann Myburgh top-scored with 46 as the visitors reached their target with two overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire won their first match in the North Group, beating winless Northamptonshire by 31 runs as Callum MacLeod hit 104 for the Falcons.

MacLeod's century came in 58 balls, with Will Madsen scoring an unbeaten 50, as Derbyshire posted 211-2 from their 20 overs.

Northants were reduced to 52-4 in reply, but resistance from Seekkuge Prasanna (29 off 14) and Rory Kleinveldt (36 off 14) gave the hosts hope.

Derbyshire bowler Alex Hughes posted career-best T20 figures of 4-42 as the Steelbacks were consigned to a fifth consecutive defeat in the competition.

Middlesex's Holden, making just his second T20 appearance, scored eight fours and two sixes in his knock but lacked support from his team-mates.

West Indies all-rounder Bravo was on a hat-trick at the end of the Somerset powerplay after bowling Myburgh and snaring James Hildreth lbw for a duck, but a blistering 39 from New Zealand's Corey Anderson, which included four sixes, took the game away from the hosts.

Tom Helm took two late wickets but Lewis Gregory hit the winning runs with consecutive fours as Somerset finished on 178-6.