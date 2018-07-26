T20 Blast: Middlesex bowlers hit back to beat Hampshire by 22 runs

Australia spinner Ashton Agar (left) took career-best bowling figures of 3-17 as he helped Middlesex to victory

Middlesex recorded their second win in the T20 Blast South Group as a great comeback bowling display saw them beat Hampshire by 22 runs at Lord's.

The hosts posted 165-8, with Paul Stirling hitting 60 from 44 balls, and Dwayne Bravo adding a quickfire 20.

Hampshire were well set in the chase but Sam Northeast (27) and Colin Munro (58) departed in quick succession as they went from 89-1 to 97-4.

Steven Finn (3-21) helped clean up the tail before Bravo finished things off.

Middlesex's total looked a little short as Max Holden (22), John Simpson and Bravo were all run out in Hampshire's slick fielding display.

Despite losing James Vince caught and bowled to Finn in the first over of their reply, Hampshire were cruising until ex-Australia Test spinner Ashton Agar turned the game.

First, Northeast was stumped off the Australian's bowling and then two overs later Munro and Russow departed in consecutive balls as Agar recorded career-best T20 figures of 3-17.

Tom Helm upped the pressure by dismissing Lewis McManus for a duck and Finn got two wickets in two balls, as the bowlers showed good variations and the visitors lost their final nine wickets for just 54 runs.

Middlesex move up to seventh in the table, keeping their hopes of qualification alive, while Hampshire replace them at the bottom.