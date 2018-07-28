T20 Blast: Durham Jets win again to move joint-top of North Group

Media playback is not supported on this device Clark & Collingwood steer Durham to victory over Notts

Durham Jets won their fourth T20 Blast match in a row with a handsome victory over holders Notts Outlaws.

Graham Clark's blistering 64 off 43 balls saw them go joint-top of the North Group and make light work of an under-par target of 133.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made just 10 for the hosts, but a seven-wicket win came with 19 balls left.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire snatched a dramatic five-wicket win against Yorkshire with a ball to spare.

Defending champions Notts fell to their third defeat in four games after struggling to handle a Chester-le-Street pitch with plenty of encouragement for the bowlers.

Only Steven Mullaney (38) and Samit Patel (32) got themselves in as the visitors stuttered to 132-7.

Clark's half-century was supported by Paul Collingwood's unbeaten 40 off 31 balls as the Jets joined Worcestershire and Lancashire at the top of the group with 10 points from seven matches.

Yorkshire missed their chance to move level with those three as Derbyshire stunned them in a thrilling run chase at Chesterfield.

Set 167 to win after England international David Willey struck 55 off 48 balls in the Vikings' 166-8, victory seemed beyond the hosts after Adil Rashid's eventful week continued with 2-19.

They needed 19 to win off Tim Bresnan's last over but leg-spinner Matt Critchley proved the match-winner.

He struck two sixes and two fours off the last four balls to give the Falcons their third win in a row and finished unbeaten on 38 off 17 balls while Billy Godleman anchored the chase with 71 not out off 57 balls.