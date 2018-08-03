T20 Blast: Aaron Finch & Jason Roy lead Surrey to win over Middlesex

Media playback is not supported on this device Aaron Finch ton leads Surrey to nine-wicket win against Middlesex in the T20 Blast

Openers Aaron Finch and Jason Roy produced an exhibition of power-hitting as Surrey successfully chased 222 to beat Middlesex by nine wickets at The Oval.

Finch (117 not out) and Roy (84) put on 194 - a record partnership for Surrey in the T20 Blast.

Finch needed only 16 balls to reach his half-century and 45 for his hundred.

The Australian's effort eclipsed that of Middlesex opener Paul Stirling, who hit 109 in the visitors' 221-5.

That score equalled Middlesex's record total in T20 cricket, and was made despite England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan being run out without facing a ball.

But Surrey's powerful batting line-up made light of that target to reach 222-1 with four overs to spare.

Finch was 48 not out after three overs of Surrey's run chase and the hosts were 98-0 at the end of the powerplay.

His partnership with England opener Roy, which was the 12th-highest in T20 history and the second best in English domestic T20 cricket, surpassed their own Surrey record of 187, which they registered in 2016 against Kent.

Finch told BBC Radio London: "We got off to a flying start but we looked up and we still needed 10 runs per over after four or five overs, so we knew we needed to keep pushing the game as quickly as we could to give us some options at the back end."

The 31-year-old is the leading run-scorer in this season's T20 Blast, with 462 runs in six innings at an average of 154.

Elsewhere... crushing wins, chaos and collapses

Johann Myburgh scored a 42-ball century in Somerset's 10-wicket victory over Essex at Taunton, while Worcestershire successfully chased 195 to end Durham's five-match winning run and overtake the Jets at the top of the North Group.

Kent are top of the South Group after bowling out Hampshire for 88 to win by 51 runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi hit 86 not out off 32 balls in Leicestershire's win against Lancashire, while Gloucestershire - chasing 202 to beat Glamorgan - lost by just two runs.

Glamorgan bowler Graham Wagg had to exit the field after being hit on the head by a shot from Gloucestershire batsman Jack Taylor, but had recovered sufficiently to celebrate his team's narrow victory.

There were also victories for Derbyshire over Birmingham Bears and Yorkshire against Northants, who are the only side yet to win a match in this season's competition.