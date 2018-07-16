County Championship: Gloucestershire enjoy good first day against Sussex

Sussex batsman Harry Finch scored his second half-century of the Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day one): Sussex 286: Finch 76, Brown 59, Salt 57; Miles 4-68 Gloucestershire 42-0: Hammond 27*, Dent 12* Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Sussex (2 pts) by 244 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire, bottom of Division Two, enjoyed a good first day in their game against Sussex at Cheltenham.

Sussex won the toss and decided to bat, but paceman Craig Miles helped reduce them to 97-4, despite Phil Salt's 57.

Harry Finch (76) and Ben Brown (59) shared a stand of 113 for the fifth wicket, but Sussex were eventually all out for 286, with Miles claiming 4-68.

Miles Hammond and Chris Dent navigated 11 overs safely to guide the home side to 42 without loss at the close.

Sussex batsman Harry Finch told BBC Sussex:

"Very pleasing to get a score today in a pretty tricky situation when me and Browny got together.

"The wicket was pretty turgid, certainly not as good as Phil Salt made it look. It was a fantastic 57 from him, he whacked it to all parts of the ground.

"Once the lacquer went off the ball it swung around and sort of stopped in the wicket, so it was pretty tough.

"I think we were 20 or 30 over par which is good for us, and hopefully we can bowl better in the morning."