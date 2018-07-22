County Championship: Yorkshire take lead after Jordan Clark hat-trick for Lancashire

Clark's hat-trick was only Lancashire's second ever against rivals Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Yorkshire 192: Lyth 70; Clark 5-58 Lancashire 109: Davies 51; Coad 3-28 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 83 runs Scorecard

Jordan Clark took a hat-trick before Yorkshire dismissed Roses rivals Lancashire after tea as 19 wickets fell on an extraordinary opening day.

Seamer Clark trapped Joe Root and Kane Williamson lbw, with Jonny Bairstow caught behind to complete the treble.

He finished with a career best 5-58 as the Tykes were all out for 192.

Lancashire were 46-0 and then 92-4 in reply, but Ben Coad (3-28) took three wickets in an over as they collapsed to 109 all out at stumps, 83 runs behind.

Only opener Alex Davies (51) could make a score of note, while Liam Livingstone - who led Lancashire to a one-run victory in the T20 Blast Roses match on Friday - suffered a broken left thumb whilst fielding and was unable to bat.

Rain delayed the start at Old Trafford until 11:45 BST, with Yorkshire opting to bat after winning the toss.

With the visitors 59-1 Clark, 27, trapped England captain Root and New Zealand skipper Williamson lbw, before Bairstow was caught behind by fellow England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson made his return for the Red Rose after six weeks resting a shoulder problem, and had Adam Lyth (70) caught at slip in his 13 overs.

But his comeback was outshone - first by Clark, and then Yorkshire's turnaround - as 19 wickets fell in all.

Four Lancashire wickets fell in eight balls, and for no runs, after Haseeb Hameed and Buttler had already gone for one and three runs respectively.

Yorkshire's attack all contributed, with Tim Bresnan (2-23), Jack Brooks (2-24) and captain Steven Patterson (2-34) all getting their rewards, while Clark fell for 15 as he failed to repeat his heroics with the ball.

