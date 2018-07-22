County Championship: Gloucestershire's Ryan Higgins hits ton v Durham

Ben Stokes (pictured) and Chris Rushworth took three wickets each for Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground (day one): Gloucestershire 315-7: Higgins 105, Roderick 67, Hammond 51; Stokes 3-40, Rushworth 3-82 Durham: Yet to bat Gloucestershire (3 pts), Durham (2pts) Scorecard

Ryan Higgins struck his maiden first-class century as Gloucestershire reached 315-7 on the opening day against Durham at Cheltenham.

The 23-year-old batsman faced 161 balls and hit 13 fours before falling for 105 to the final delivery before stumps.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes got through 18.4 overs and took 3-40 on his return to red-ball cricket.

But the hosts had the better of the day, with Miles Hammond (51) and Fareth Roderick (67) also making fifties.