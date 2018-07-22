County Championship: Sussex fight back to reach 327 v Glamorgan

Luke Wells' father, Alan Wells, and uncle, Colin Wells, both played for Sussex in their careers

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground (day one): Sussex 327: Wells 71; Hogan 4-39 Glamorgan Yet to bat Sussex 3 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Sussex recovered from a second-session wobble to reach a creditable 327 against Glamorgan on day one of their day-night Championship match at Hove.

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan bowled superbly to claim 4-39 in 25 overs.

In a patchy Sussex batting performance Luke Wells rode his luck to reach a gritty 71, after Phil Salt made a fluent 48.

But Ben Brown (49), Chris Jordan (46), and last man Danny Briggs (46) revived the home cause.

Jeremy Lawlor claimed 3-59 with his medium pace in his first game since 2015, getting decent movement from the pink ball.

But most of the crowd had left before Briggs and Jofra Archer added 65 for the last wicket late on a Sunday evening.

Sussex batsman Luke Wells told BBC Sussex:

"It was a bit of determination out there, I didn't feel at my flowing best but you don't always, and I'd rather get a few ugly runs than get a pretty 20, so I'm very pleased to get some sort of score though disappointed not to get three figures.

"I don't think (the pink ball) was too different, the only difference was it seemed to get a little bit more difficult as the ball got older which is surprising, once the lacquer came off, it started to swing a bit more. But we missed an opportunity to get a really big score."

Glamorgan all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor told BBC Sport Wales:

"By my own personal standards I was pretty disappointed, I had a lot of luck, but in general from where we were at lunch, we pulled it back well and Hoges (Hogan) bowled an outstanding spell with Lukas (Carey) backing him up well.

"I've only really been bowling seam for two years and I'm learning all the time. I was surprised how much it swung but I should have adjusted quicker and started it straighter. (My role) is a lot different from when I made my debut three years ago (as an opener) but I'm just trying to embrace it and give it my best."

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft added:

"I think it's too early to say whether there's anything different about pink-ball cricket under lights, all the talk was that (the ball) would be nipping around a lot when the lights came on this evening but that didn't happen, whether that was a question of us being a bit tired or whatever."