Scotland women miss out on World Twenty20 after Bangladesh loss

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier semi-final, Amstelveen Bangladesh 125-6 (20 overs): N Sultana 31 not out, P Chatterji 2-17 Scotland 76-7 (20 overs): S Bryce 31, K Bryce 21 Bangladesh win by 49 runs Scorecard (external site)

Scotland missed out on a place at November's Women's World Twenty20 after a 49-run loss to Bangladesh in their Qualifier semi-final.

Bangladesh set a target of 125-6, with Priyanaz Chatterji the best of Scotland's bowlers with 2-17.

Opener Sarah Bryce made a positive 31 from 44 balls, while her sister Kathryn reached a swift 21 but Scottish wickets fell at regular intervals.

The Scots fell short on 76-7, with Bangladesh going on to meet Ireland.

Both finalists qualify for the main tournament in the West Indies.

Scotland now look forward to Saturday's third-place play-off against Papua New Guinea looking to confirm their best finish at a Qualifier.