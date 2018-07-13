Scotland women miss out on World Twenty20 after Bangladesh loss
-
- From the section Cricket
|ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier semi-final, Amstelveen
|Bangladesh 125-6 (20 overs): N Sultana 31 not out, P Chatterji 2-17
|Scotland 76-7 (20 overs): S Bryce 31, K Bryce 21
|Bangladesh win by 49 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
Scotland missed out on a place at November's Women's World Twenty20 after a 49-run loss to Bangladesh in their Qualifier semi-final.
Bangladesh set a target of 125-6, with Priyanaz Chatterji the best of Scotland's bowlers with 2-17.
Opener Sarah Bryce made a positive 31 from 44 balls, while her sister Kathryn reached a swift 21 but Scottish wickets fell at regular intervals.
The Scots fell short on 76-7, with Bangladesh going on to meet Ireland.
Both finalists qualify for the main tournament in the West Indies.
Scotland now look forward to Saturday's third-place play-off against Papua New Guinea looking to confirm their best finish at a Qualifier.