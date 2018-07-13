James Taylor: Former England batsman named team's independent selector

Taylor (left) joined the BBC's Test Match Special team following his retirement

Former England batsman James Taylor has been appointed the team's full-time independent selector.

The former Nottinghamshire player, 28, was forced to retire in 2016 because of a serious heart condition.

Taylor will work alongside national selector Ed Smith, who was appointed in April following James Whitaker's departure as part of a restructure.

They will form a three-man panel with England coach Trevor Bayliss to select the Test, one-day and Twenty20 teams.

"This is an important role and it's a huge honour to be appointed," said Taylor.

"I have always been deeply passionate about the game and will bring all of my energy and experience - from the Lions, domestic cricket and the international Test and white-ball game - to this task."

England have also brought in a scouting system with a minimum of 12 "discipline-specific scouts" who will provide information to the selectors.

In May, Taylor was one of six former England internationals to be named as scouts, alongside Marcus Trescothick, Chris Read, Glen Chapple, Steve Rhodes and Richard Dawson.

He will now step down from this role to focus on his new position as selector.

"James's early retirement has brought a unique opportunity for the game," said Smith.

"He can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection, as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England's teams in all formats."