LVS Cup Final: Waringstown and North Down win semi-finals
-
- From the section Cricket
In a repeat of last year's decider, Waringstown and North Down will contest this year's Twenty20 Cup final.
The two sides have set-up a rematch after winning their respective semi-finals this evening.
North Down beat CSNI by 51 runs at the The Green in Comber while Waringstown defeated CIYMS by 67 runs in their semi-final.
The final will take place at The Lawn in Waringstown on Sunday, 23 July.
LVS Twenty20 semi-final results
North Down v CSNI
North Down 175-8: R Haire 60, P Eakin 60
CSNI 124
North Down won by 51 runs
Waringstown v CIYMS
Waringstown 169: J Hall 45, A Dennison 40
CIYMS 102 (15.2 overs): R Hunter 19
Waringstown won by 67 runs