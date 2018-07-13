LVS Cup Final: Waringstown and North Down win semi-finals

In a repeat of last year's decider, Waringstown and North Down will contest this year's Twenty20 Cup final.

The two sides have set-up a rematch after winning their respective semi-finals this evening.

North Down beat CSNI by 51 runs at the The Green in Comber while Waringstown defeated CIYMS by 67 runs in their semi-final.

The final will take place at The Lawn in Waringstown on Sunday, 23 July.

LVS Twenty20 semi-final results

North Down v CSNI

North Down 175-8: R Haire 60, P Eakin 60

CSNI 124

North Down won by 51 runs

Waringstown v CIYMS

Waringstown 169: J Hall 45, A Dennison 40

CIYMS 102 (15.2 overs): R Hunter 19

Waringstown won by 67 runs