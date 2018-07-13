T20 Blast: Glamorgan beat Essex Eagles by two wickets

Chris Cooke hits a huge 6 on the way to victory

Vitality Blast, Essex v Glamorgan Essex 167 (20 overs): Ten Doeschate 43; Hogan 2-22, Wagg 2-30 Glamorgan 171-8 (20 overs): Cooke 60*; Zampa 3-17 Glamorgan (2 pts) win by two wickets

Chris Cooke guided Glamorgan to a second win in three T20 Blast matches with a thrilling two-wicket win off the final ball against Essex in Chelmsford.

Cooke scored an unbeaten 60 from 29 balls as the Welsh county reached their target of 168 from the final delivery.

Ryan ten Doeschate (43) top scored for Essex with Graham Wagg and Michael Hogan picking up two wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 167.

It was wicket-keeper Cooke who proved the Glamorgan match-winner.

Aneurin Donald (37), Usman Khawaja (28) and Kiran Carlson (23) were the main early contributors in Glamorgan's run chase.

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets for Essex, while Ravi Bopara and Neil Wagner claimed two victims each as Glamorgan slipped from 80 for three to 110 for eight.

Cooke came to the crease and brought up his 50 in 24 balls before securing the win following a frantic final over from Wagner.

The wicket-keeper struck his third four off the final ball of the innings to add to his four sixes as Cooke shared in an unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 61 with Timm van der Gugten from just 28 balls.

Glamorgan won despite losing Australian batsman Shaun Marsh and Marchant de Lange through injury for the rest of the tournament.

Glamorgan will still be hoping to recruit a second overseas player to replace Marsh before their next match against Somerset in Cardiff on 20 July.