T20 Blast: Lancashire beat winless Derbyshire by 12 runs

Liam Livingstone scored a century when Lancashire beat Derbyshire in the reverse fixture last week

Lancashire recorded their third victory from four T20 Blast games as they beat winless Derbyshire by 12 runs.

Home skipper Liam Livingstone top scored with 44 runs from 21 balls as the Lightning posted a score of 157-8.

The visitors were always in with a chance but a failure to hit a single six hampered their efforts.

Lancashire bowler Toby Lester (4-25) took two wickets in the final over as the Falcons, who have lost all four of their T20 Blast games, ended on 145-7.

The Old Trafford side are second in