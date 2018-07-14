Weekend club cricket results in NI

Saturday 14 July

NCU Robinson Services Premier League

Victories for both Waringstown and CIYMS widened the gap at the top with both having 20 points while Instonians, North Down, Muckamore and Carrickfergus are eight points in arrears - the last two having played an extra game. CSNI have eight points and Armagh four.

CIYMS v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 222 P Botha 67

CIYMS 226-3 C Dougherty 94, N Jones 60

CIYMS won by seven wickets

CSNI v Muckamore

CSNI 217 C McMorran 62

Muckamore 218-4

Muckamore won by six wickets

North Down v Instonians

North Down 352-2 D Graham 126 no, R Pretorius 124,

Instonians 197 J McClurkin 55

North Down won by 155 runs

Waringstown v Armagh

Armagh 235 J Rogers 57, SV Schalkwyk 41,

Waringstown 236-4 (40 overs) J Hall 57, L Nelson 54 no

Waringstown won by six wickets

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Defeats for both Coleraine and Donemana have resulted in Bready increasing their advantage at the top. Brigade are now replaced at the bottom by Ardmore.

Coleraine v Brigade

Coleraine 166-7 S Campbell 59, G Hume 35, J Robinson 3-41

Brigade (D/L target 165 from 48) 165-8 I Hussain 54

Brigade won by two wickets (D/L)

Ardmore v Strabane

Strabane 277-5 A Gillespie 100, P Gillespie 91, S Dunn 2-34

Ardmore 166 A Ghumann 32, K Purewal 5-50

Strabane won by 111 runs

Eglinton v Donemana

Eglinton 256-7 M Erlank 86, R O'Doherty 43, W McClintock 3-46

Donemana 225 (48 overs) K Dougherty 46, L Ritchie 3-42

Eglinton won by 31 runs

Fox Lodge v Bready

Bready 250-4 I Samarasooriya 80 no, C Young 51 no, L Finlay 2-26

Fox Lodge 136 B Scott 47 no, G McFaul 4-7

Bready won by 114 runs