T20 Blast: Yorkshire Vikings end Worcestershire Rapids unbeaten start

Tim Bresnan (3-38) was the pick of Yorkshire's bowlers

Yorkshire consigned Worcestershire to their first T20 Blast defeat of the season with a 12-run win at New Road.

The Vikings posted 179-7 in their 20 overs, with Adam Lyth (35) and Gary Ballance (40) top-scoring.

Yorkshire made a great start in the field to leave the hosts on 58-5 but Ross Whiteley's 37 from 24 balls helped Worcestershire end up on 167-8.

Elsewhere, Durham Jets beat Birmingham Bears by 18 runs at Edgbaston despite Sam Hain's 95 from 53 balls.

It looked set to be a far more comprehensive victory for Yorkshire when Tim Bresnan (3-38) claimed the wickets of openers Martin Guptill (0) and Joe Clarke (17) in the first three overs.

Although the visitors never looked to be in too much danger of losing the match, Worcestershire entered the last needing 20 to win but England man Bresnan contained them to just eight runs.

Hain's 95 in vain for beaten Bears

Sam Hain came within five runs of his first ever T20 century

Durham claimed their second T20 win of the season, with openers Graham Clark (65) and skipper Tom Latham (58) both scoring half centuries.

They were supported by 37 from veteran Paul Collingwood and 34 from Will Smith to end on 220-6, their second highest score in the T20 format.

Birmingham's reply got off to a dreadful start as Smith (2-20) took the wicket of opener Ed Pollock (0) with his second ball.

Hain's highest ever T20 knock of 95 got them back in the game but when he was caught by Clark off the bowling of James Weighell (2-30) the Bears' chances went with him.