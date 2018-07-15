T20 Blast: Glamorgan target finals day return - Chris Cooke

Chris Cooke celebrates victory over Essex on the last ball

Glamorgan wicket-keeper Chris Cooke says the Welsh county are targeting a return to T20 Blast finals day.

Cooke proved the match-winner with an unbeaten 60 from 29 balls in Glamorgan's dramatic final ball victory against Essex in Chelmsford on Friday.

It was Glamorgan's second win in three games with 11 matches remaining.

"We made finals day last year, so that is definitely the goal," said Cooke.

Glamorgan achieved victory despite losing Australian batsman Shaun Marsh and South African-born fast bowler Marchant de Lange to injury for the rest of the tournament.

"It was a big win for us because we lost Shaun and Marchant de Lange, so we've got young lads coming in," said Cooke.

"To come to places like Fortress Chelmsford, where we don't often get a win, and to win will instil a lot of confidence in this squad going forward."

Glamorgan are looking to name a replacement for overseas player Marsh this week ahead of the next T20 Blast match against Somerset in Cardiff on Friday, 20 July.