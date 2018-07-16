Dinesh Chandimal: Sri Lanka captain banned for two Tests and four ODIs

Chandimal's record sees him on 10 demerit points

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, manager Asanka Gurusinha and coach Chandika Hathurusinghe have been banned for two Tests and four one-dayers.

The trio had pleaded guilty to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", during last month's St Lucia Test against the West Indies.

There was a two-hour delay on day three in protest against Chandimal being charged with ball-tampering.

Six demerit points have also been added to the trio's records.

Their bans by the International Cricket Council (ICC) include the two Tests of Sri Lanka's ongoing home series against South Africa as well as the first four of the five ODIs against the same opposition.

The hearing into the issue took place on 11 July and it was agreed any sanction would include the first Test against South Africa, which started a day later as "the minimum sanction for a Level three offence was suspension from two Tests".

Chandimal is now on 10 demerit points and if he reaches 12 or more within a 24-month period then he will be suspended from either three Tests or six ODIs/Twenty20s or a mixture of matches depending which come first.

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Galle by 278 runs. The second Test in Colombo starts on Friday.